Horror at Mirpur zoo as elephant bashes boy to death during Eid performance

An elephant has bashed a boy to death at the Bangladesh National Zoo in Mirpur.

The incident occurred around 10:30am on Eid day on Thursday.

The boy was the son of an elephant handler, said Jashim Uddin Molla, deputy commissioner of the Mirpur Division of police.

“Many people were visiting the zoo as part of their Eid celebrations,” he said. “The boy was with his father, the elephant handler, as they [the elephants] were showing off tricks like playing football.”