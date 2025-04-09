Arya's sparkling century propels Punjab Kings to IPL win over Chennai Super Kings

The 24-year-old strikes the joint-fourth fastest hundred in IPL history off 39 balls to lead Punjab Kings to 219-6 in 20 overs

Priyansh Arya's rapid century powered Punjab Kings to an 18-run win over Chennai Super Kings in a thrilling Indian Premier League game on Tuesday.

Priyansh struck the joint-fourth fastest hundred in IPL history off 39 balls.

The 24-year-old, who hit the first delivery of the match for six, was out for 103 off 42 balls including seven fours and nine sixes and led Punjab to 219-6 in 20 overs - the highest score at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium.

"The feeling is out of this world. I am happy but I want to contribute more for the team. This is my way (of batting)," said Priyansh, named Player of the Match.

"Obviously, we have to play according to the situation also as when Nehal (Wadhera) came in, I was thinking of singles and doubles but he told me to back my first instinct and I played that way."

Chasing 220, Chennai openers Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra started cautiously to reach 59-0 after six overs but other batters struggled as the visitors finished their 20 overs on 201-5.

Punjab, who won the toss, amassed 75 runs in the powerplay despite losing opener Prabhsimran Singh, captain Shreyas Iyer and Marcus Stoinis.

The hosts were struggling at 83-5 after eight overs but Priyansh and Shashank Singh (52 not out) lifted them to a commanding total.

"The way Priyansh batted today was scintillating to watch from the outside. Probably, out of the world sort of innings," Shreyas said.

"... He kept on going, he was fearless and it was basically one of the top knocks I have seen in the IPL so far."

Chennai will host Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday and a day after, Punjab will play against Sunrisers Hyderabad.