Strong, prosperous Bangladesh is in India's interest: President Murmu

She made the statement when Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday, her office said in a post on X.

“The President said that a strong, stable and prosperous Bangladesh is in India's interest, and there is immense political will on both sides to see the relationship grow,” the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in the post.

The foreign ministry said Mahmud’s meeting with Murmu was ‘very cordial’.

Mahmud later told reporters in New Delhi that he extended Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s invitation to Murmu.

The Indian president praised Hasina as a ‘strong lady’ and congratulated her on her fifth election victory – fourth in a row, Mahmud said. She also hailed Hasina for her work in women’s empowerment.

In a statement, the President’s Secretariat said Murmu expressed confidence that under Hasina’s leadership, Bangladesh will achieve new milestones of progress and prosperity.

The Indian president expressed satisfaction at the progress made in almost all areas of bilateral cooperation, such as border and security, trade, connectivity, power, infrastructure, people-to-people contacts etc.

She noted that both sides have been reviving rail, road and waterways that traditionally linked the people and economies on both sides, and are also creating new connectivity links.

Murmu said all the women in South Asia should be proud of Hasina for her capability and leadership, according to the foreign minister.