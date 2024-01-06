BNP leader Nabi, 4 others held over deadly train arson

BNP leader Mohammad Nabi Ullah has been arrested by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police in connection with the deadly arson attack on a Benapole Express train in the capital.

The DMP confirmed his arrest in a statement issued in the early hours of Saturday. Details will be given at a media briefing later in the day, it said.

Nabi, the former president of Jatrabari Thana BNP, is currently serving as the joint convener of the party's Dhaka Metropolitan South unit.