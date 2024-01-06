BNP leader Nabi, 4 others held over deadly train arson

BNP leader Mohammad Nabi Ullah has been arrested by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police in connection with the deadly arson attack on a Benapole Express train in the capital.
The DMP confirmed his arrest in a statement issued in the early hours of Saturday. Details will be given at a media briefing later in the day, it said.
Nabi, the former president of Jatrabari Thana BNP, is currently serving as the joint convener of the party's Dhaka Metropolitan South unit.
Police have also arrested four other suspects in the incident.
Four people, including three family members, were burnt to death when the Benapole Express was attacked by arsonists the moment it entered Dhaka's Kamalapur on Friday night.
The incident occurred on the eve of the BNP's 48-hour hartal before the election it has boycotted.