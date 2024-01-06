    বাংলা

    BNP leader Nabi, 4 others held over deadly train arson

    Four people were burnt to death when arsonists torched the Benapole Express as it was entering Dhaka

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 Jan 2024, 04:00 AM
    Updated : 6 Jan 2024, 04:00 AM

    BNP leader Mohammad Nabi Ullah has been arrested by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police in connection with the deadly arson attack on a Benapole Express train in the capital.

    The DMP confirmed his arrest in a statement issued in the early hours of Saturday. Details will be given at a media briefing later in the day, it said.

    Nabi, the former president of Jatrabari Thana BNP, is currently serving as the joint convener of the party's Dhaka Metropolitan South unit.

    Police have also arrested four other suspects in the incident.

    Four people, including three family members, were burnt to death when the Benapole Express was attacked by arsonists the moment it entered Dhaka's Kamalapur on Friday night.

    The incident occurred on the eve of the BNP's 48-hour hartal before the election it has boycotted.

