PM Hasina donates Tk 90 million to traders affected by Bangabazar fire

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has provided Tk 90 million in financial assistance to the employees, traders and shop owners affected by a massive fire at the capital’s Bangabazar marketplace.
The assistance has already been sent to the affected via mobile financial services, her principal secretary Tofazzel Hossain Miah said on Tuesday.
A devastating fire gutted shops at Bangabazar, one of the biggest clothing markets in Dhaka, on Feb 4.
Owned by Dhaka South City Corporation, the four parts of the market -- Bangabazar Complex, Gulistan Unit, Mohanagar Unit and Adarsha Unit - were severely damaged by the fire. The nearby Anexco Tower and several other buildings were also damaged.
With the advent of Eid, new products worth millions of taka were stocked up at the clothing stores in anticipation of big sales. The fire caused no casualties, but the traders faced huge financial losses.
The blaze destroyed 3,845 shops in the market for total damages of Tk 3.03 billion, a committee formed by the Dhaka South City Corporation said.