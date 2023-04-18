PM Hasina donates Tk 90 million to traders affected by Bangabazar fire

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has provided Tk 90 million in financial assistance to the employees, traders and shop owners affected by a massive fire at the capital’s Bangabazar marketplace.

The assistance has already been sent to the affected via mobile financial services, her principal secretary Tofazzel Hossain Miah said on Tuesday.

A devastating fire gutted shops at Bangabazar, one of the biggest clothing markets in Dhaka, on Feb 4.