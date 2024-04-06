KNF got weapons from rebels in neighbouring countries: FM Mahmud

The separatist hill group Kuki-Chin National Front, also known as the Bawm Party, is in contact with ‘neighbouring terrorist groups’, believes Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud.

The government is ‘determined’ to root them out, he added.

The foreign minister made the comments at a conference with journalists at the UNT centre in Chattogram city on Saturday.

The KNF has been blamed for recent robberies at three banks in Bandarban during which money and weapons were stolen, a man was abducted, and guns were fired.

The armed group is alleged to be receiving support from abroad in its criminal efforts. Mahmud drew the attention of the media to these allegations.

Operations have already begun to pin down the group and the abducted bank manager has been freed, he said.