Chattogram administration receives probe report on Sheema Oxygen blast

The panel investigating the deadly explosion at Sheema Oxygen Limited’s Sikakunda plant has handed its report to the Chattogram district administration.

Details of the probe, however, were not immediately revealed.

The formalities related to the submission of the report will be completed at 3 pm on Tuesday, according to Deputy Commissioner Abul Bashar Md Fakhruzzaman.

The report will then be forwarded to the ministry and other government offices. Once it is approved, the panel's findings will be shared with the media, he said.