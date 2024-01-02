    বাংলা

    New year price shock: LPG consumers to pay Tk 2.38 more per kg in January

    BERC cites a hike in the global market and the devaluation of the taka against the US dollar for the local price increase

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 Jan 2024, 03:15 PM
    Updated : 2 Jan 2024, 03:15 PM

    The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission has increased prices of liquefied petroleum gas, used for cooking, by Tk 2.38 per kilogram to Tk 119.40 for sales in the first month of the year.

    BERC Chairman Md Nurul Amin declared the new prices for January sales on Tuesday.

    The rise in international market prices and the devaluation of the taka against the US dollar compelled the adjustment in LPG prices, he explained.

    This means a 12 kg LPG cylinder, the kind most commonly used by households, will cost consumers Tk 1,433, a Tk 29 hike, reflecting a 2.03 percent increase.

    The revised LPG prices have been effective from Tuesday evening.

