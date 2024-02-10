Bullet from across the border pierces through house roof in Cox’s Bazar

The border areas in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya and Bandarban’s Naikhongchhari were relatively peaceful on Saturday morning, but village residents in Teknaf’s Whykong Union report sounds of heavy gunfire from Myanmar.
A bullet from across the border struck a house in a Bangladeshi village.
Senuara Begum, the woman representative for a reserved seat on the Whykong Union council, said the bullet struck the tin roof of Abdul Alim’s house just behind her own home in the early hours of the day. It pierced the tin and then struck the floor of the veranda.
Those at home were asleep at the time, but the incident has created a panic in the area.
Senuara said they had heard regular sounds of gunfire from Thursday evening to late into the night. But the sounds of fighting stopped afterwards.
Village residents were startled awake early on Saturday by the sound of gunfire. The bullet was retrieved from Abdul Alim’s home afterwards.