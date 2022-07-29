Gateman’s responsibilities come under question after deadly Mirsharai train-microbus collision

Authorities have started investigating the train-microbus collision at a level crossing in Chattogram’s Mirsharai with questions swirling over the gateman’s responsibilities.

Chattogram-bound Mahanagar Prabhati train from Dhaka hit the tourist microbus at Khaiyachhara level crossing and pushed it along for nearly 1 kilometre near Bara Takia station around 1:30pm on Friday, killing 11 people. Six survivors were hospitalised

Citing the gateman, the railway authorities said he had lowered the barricade at the crossing but the microbus breached it. According to eyewitnesses, some of the victims lifted the barricade to cross the tracks as the gateman had left it unmanned to say his prayers.