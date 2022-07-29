Gateman’s responsibilities come under question after deadly Mirsharai train-microbus collision

Authorities have started investigating the train-microbus collision at a level crossing in Chattogram’s Mirsharai with questions swirling over the gateman’s responsibilities.
Chattogram-bound Mahanagar Prabhati train from Dhaka hit the tourist microbus at Khaiyachhara level crossing and pushed it along for nearly 1 kilometre near Bara Takia station around 1:30pm on Friday, killing 11 people. Six survivors were hospitalised
Citing the gateman, the railway authorities said he had lowered the barricade at the crossing but the microbus breached it. According to eyewitnesses, some of the victims lifted the barricade to cross the tracks as the gateman had left it unmanned to say his prayers.
The vehicle was carrying 18 passengers – teachers and students of a private coaching centre – from the Amanbazar area of Hathazari Upazila to Khaiyachhara waterfall. Most of the victims were aged between 18 and 25.
Nazim Uddin, chief of Chattogram Railway Police, said two people were working as gatemen on a temporary basis at the level crossing. One of them, Saddam Hussain, was on duty during the accident. Police detained him for questioning.
After visiting the scene of the accident, Jahangir Alam, general manager of Bangladesh Railway’s eastern zone, said: “I spoke with the gateman and he claimed that he was present at the time of the accident.”
The level crossing has boom barriers on both sides, and they were lowered before the accident, he said, citing gateman Saddam. The passengers of the microbus lifted the barrier after a train from Chattogram crossed the road, Jahangir said. The train from Dhaka arrived at that time and hit the vehicle.
Hasan Chowdhury, a superintendent of police at Chattogram Railway Police, said: “We’re still not sure whether the gateman was present at the time of the accident or not. We’re investigating the matter.”
Mofizul Haque, the keeper of a shop near the crossing, said the gateman left the crossing to offer his prayers after lowering the boom barriers.
The railway authorities formed two committees to investigate the accident. Divisional Transport Officer of Railway (Eastern Region) Ansar Ali is heading a five-member committee while a four-member panel was constituted with Additional Chief Engineer Arman Hossain as the helm.