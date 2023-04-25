Gunfight among tribal groups reported in deserted Bandarban village

Two groups of tribal people have started a gunfight at a deserted village in the hills of Bandarban’s Ruma Upazila.

The villagers had started leaving Mualpi Para sensing trouble five days ago. The picturesque village has 50 Marma families and 80 of the Bawm ethnic minority.

Monir Hossain, sub-inspector at Ruma Police Station, said the shootout erupted early on Tuesday morning between the United People’s Democratic Front or UPDF (Ganatantrik) and the Kuki-Chin National Army, known as the Bawm Party.

“Sounds of shots were heard until 2:30pm. It seems the fight has stopped for now,” he said, adding that no casualties were reported yet.