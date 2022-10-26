Cyclone Sitrang leaves a trail of destruction in Bangladesh as death toll rises

Cyclone Sitrang has left at least 26 people dead, millions without power and thousands of homes damaged in the coastal areas of Bangladesh with heavy wind, storm surge and rains in its wake.

The scenes of destruction emerged on Tuesday after the storm devastated large swathes of Bangladesh for hours from Monday evening, ripping off trees and utility poles, and knocking out power and telecom connections.

Many feared large-scale destruction as Sitrang took aim at Bangladesh directly after the Sundarbans mangrove forest along the border with India had shielded Bangladesh from devastating cyclones in the past few years.