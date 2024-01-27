2 US citizens carrying $100,000 detained at Dhaka airport

Authorities have detained two US citizens of Bangladeshi origin carrying $100,000 at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Friday.

The arrestees, Joshim Uddin, 39, and Mohammad Rezaul, 59, were handed over to the Airport Police Station after the customs authorities filed a case against them, said duty officer Md Jahangir Alam.

Both of them were scheduled to fly to the US via Doha on a Qatar Airways flight on Friday, said Group Captain Kamrul Islam, executive director of the airport.

The Aviation Securities seized the money from them during the pre-boarding check and detained them as they did not have prior permission to carry the dollars.