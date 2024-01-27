    বাংলা

    2 US citizens carrying $100,000 detained at Dhaka airport

    The Aviation Securities seized $100,000 from them during the pre-boarding check and arrested them

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 Jan 2024, 05:44 AM
    Updated : 27 Jan 2024, 05:44 AM

    Authorities have detained two US citizens of Bangladeshi origin carrying $100,000 at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Friday.

    The arrestees, Joshim Uddin, 39, and Mohammad Rezaul, 59, were handed over to the Airport Police Station after the customs authorities filed a case against them, said duty officer Md Jahangir Alam.

    Both of them were scheduled to fly to the US via Doha on a Qatar Airways flight on Friday, said Group Captain Kamrul Islam, executive director of the airport.

    The Aviation Securities seized the money from them during the pre-boarding check and detained them as they did not have prior permission to carry the dollars.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh detains Malawian woman with record 8.5 kg cocaine haul
    Malawian woman held with 8.5 kg of cocaine at Dhaka airport
    This is the country's biggest ever seizure of solid cocaine, worth an estimated Tk 1 billion, authorities say
    File photo
    Passenger detained at Dhaka airport with 4 kg of gold
    He arrived in Dhaka on an Oman Air flight from Muscat
    Biman Dreamliner returns to Dhaka after take-off as cockpit windshield cracks
    Biman Dreamliner returns to Dhaka after windshield cracks 
    The Boeing 787-9 plane was bound for Dammam in Saudi Arabia
    A US-Bangla Airlines plane lands at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka amid dense winter fog on Wednesday, Jan 17, 2024.
    January 17, 2024
    News in photos: 17 January

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps