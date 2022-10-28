Militants decided to form new group Jamaatul Ansar in jail: police

Shamin took charge of the outfit after the arrest of its former chief Mainul last year, Asaduzzaman said. Mainul, a former member of the Jamaat-e-Islami’s student front Islami Chhatra Shibir, had been expelled from Rangpur Cadet College.

Following information given by Shakir, police arrested Mohsin Imam Real, an agriculturist and alleged financier of the militant group, on Oct 17. Mohsin named Shamin and Mainul in his statement given to a court.

Shamin was close to Nathan Bawm, head of the separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front or KNF, known as the Bawm Party, when they were students of Dhaka University, said Asaduzzaman. Shamin studied sociology while Nathan was a student of the university’s Faculty of Fine Arts.

Mainul contacted Nathan after he faced challenges in training recruits in the hill tracts, said the CTTC chief.

They struck a deal at a hotel in Cox’s Bazar for the training of militants in exchange for money, he said.

“Mainly they spread militancy under the guise of people running a madrasa, converting people of other religions to Islam and preaching Islam. They wanted to form a large group through recruitment, financing, purchasing arms and training to use them.”

According to Asaduzzaman, the militant group recruited 70 to 80 youths with the objectives to establish a strong position in the hill tracts, conduct military training, carry out terrorist attacks and then return to the hills.

Shakir had travelled to the hill tracts every month to teach the militants how to treat a wounded person, the CTTC chief said.

The police unit arrested five suspected members of the group in Dhaka on Wednesday. The suspects were identified as Md Abdullah, 22, Md Tambul Islam, 33, Md Ziauddin, 37, Md Habibullah, 19, and Mahmudul Hasan, 18, were apprehended in Dhaka’s Demra on Wednesday.