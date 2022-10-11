Students, guardians protest mooted closure of Viqarunnisa's Dhanmondi branch

Students and guardians from the Dhanmondi branch of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College have launched protests demanding a permanent campus at the location amid rumoured plans to close down the institution.

The demonstration started at the Dhanmondi-8 branch of the school on Monday and the protesters then marched to Anwar Khan Modern Medical College Hospital before blocking Mirpur Road, disrupting traffic in the area.

A guardian of a student at the Dhanmondi branch said they had been pushing against the closure of the school for some time.