    Bangladeshi man and pregnant wife killed in South Africa’s Johannesburg

    Mohin and his wife were shot by armed assailants, while their two children have survived the attack

    Noakhali Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 March 2024, 05:20 PM
    Updated : 4 March 2024, 05:20 PM

    A Bangladeshi man and his pregnant wife have been killed in South Africa’s Johannesburg while their two children have survived the attack.

    The deceased have been identified as Md Mohin Bhuiyan, 32, and his wife Runa Akter, 22.

    Mohin and his wife were shot by armed assailants on Sunday evening, said Abdul Jabbar, a member of Arjuntola Union Council under Noakhali’s Senbagh Upazila.

    Later, they were rushed to the hospital by the locals where the on-duty doctor declared them dead, according to Jabbar.

    “We don’t have any more details on it. The incident may have taken place from a previous rivalry,” he added.

    Md Mofiz Bhuiyan, younger brother of Mohin, said Mohin first went to South Africa in 2008 to work there. He took his wife there around six years ago.

    The victim’s family members are seeking the government's assistance to bring the bodies back to the country.

