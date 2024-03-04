Bangladeshi man and pregnant wife killed in South Africa’s Johannesburg

A Bangladeshi man and his pregnant wife have been killed in South Africa’s Johannesburg while their two children have survived the attack.

The deceased have been identified as Md Mohin Bhuiyan, 32, and his wife Runa Akter, 22.

Mohin and his wife were shot by armed assailants on Sunday evening, said Abdul Jabbar, a member of Arjuntola Union Council under Noakhali’s Senbagh Upazila.

Later, they were rushed to the hospital by the locals where the on-duty doctor declared them dead, according to Jabbar.