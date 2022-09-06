Foreign Minister Momen’s cabinet position challenged in High Court

The writ petition is on Tuesday’s business list of the panel of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Riaz Uddin Khan, said Kazi Md Mostafizur Rahman Ahad, the lawyer for the petitioner.

Mostafizur said Ershad decided to move the High Court because Momen did not respond to his legal notice that asked the minister to step down last month.

Ershad later filed a police complaint, alleging he had received death threats after sending the legal notice to Momen.

In a Janmashtami programme in Chattogram on Aug 18, Momen said: “I went to India and said Sheikh Hasina must stay [in power]. I requested them to do everything to make that happen.”