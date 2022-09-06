    বাংলা

    Foreign Minister Momen’s cabinet position challenged in High Court

    A lawyer files a writ petition with the High Court over the foreign minister’s controversial remarks on Bangladesh’s relations with India

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 Sept 2022, 09:00 PM
    Updated : 5 Sept 2022, 09:00 PM

    A lawyer has challenged the legitimacy of Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen retaining his cabinet position after controversial remarks on Bangladesh’s relations with India.

    Momen violated the oath of office and the constitution by “requesting India to keep Sheikh Hasina in power”, Supreme Court lawyer Md Ershad Hossain Rashed alleged in a writ petition filed with the High Court on Monday.

    The writ petition is on Tuesday’s business list of the panel of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Riaz Uddin Khan, said Kazi Md Mostafizur Rahman Ahad, the lawyer for the petitioner.

    Mostafizur said Ershad decided to move the High Court because Momen did not respond to his legal notice that asked the minister to step down last month.

    Ershad later filed a police complaint, alleging he had received death threats after sending the legal notice to Momen.

    In a Janmashtami programme in Chattogram on Aug 18, Momen said: “I went to India and said Sheikh Hasina must stay [in power]. I requested them to do everything to make that happen.”

    Amid a backlash over his speech, however, Momen denied having said “anything remotely resembling it”. He blamed the media for “twisting” his comments.

    On Tuesday morning, he was dropped from Hasina’s entourage for her India visit at the last minute.

    RELATED STORIES
    Two years on, families of 34 Narayanganj mosque blast victims ‘lose hope for justice’
    Narayanganj mosque blast: families ‘lose hope for justice’
    The mosque committee, Titas and the power distributor flouted rules, leading to the deaths of 34 people in the blast two years ago
    Discussions key to settling bilateral issues, Hasina says on India visit
    Hasina for discussions to settle issues with India
    She says Bangladesh’s relations with India are beyond politics and rooted in “complete cooperation” during the Liberation War
    Three policemen were suspended for fraud. Now they are arrested for extortion
    Suspended for fraud, 3 policemen held for extortion
    They demanded Tk 100,000 from a family, threatening to frame a member on drugs charges
    ACC prosecutes former Sonali Bank manager, 3 others for embezzling Tk 600m
    Ex-Sonali manager charged for embezzling Tk 600m
    The accused “abused their influence to breach the rules of the bank” to acquire the loan, ACC says

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher