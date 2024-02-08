Ahmad Kaikaus removed as World Bank Group Alternate Executive Director

The notice removing him from the post mentioned “for public interest” and “on the president’s order” as usual, without specifying the reason.



A Bangladesh Civil Service officer from the 1986 batch, Kaikaus graduated from and got his master’s in economy from Chattogram University. He Also completed master’s in development economics at the Williams College in Massachusetts and PhD at the University of Texas in the US.



He was appointed as the acting secretary to the Power Division in December 2016, and got promoted to secretary in February 2017 and senior secretary in February 2019 before his retirement in December 2022.