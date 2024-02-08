    বাংলা

    Ahmad Kaikaus removed as World Bank Group Alternate Executive Director

    The government extends the appointment of Md Joynal Abedin as the president’s press secretary by one year

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 7 Feb 2024, 08:29 PM
    Updated : 7 Feb 2024, 08:29 PM

    The government has cancelled the contractual appointment of Ahmad Kaikaus as the World Bank Group Alternate Executive Director representing Bangladesh two years before the end of the contract.

    The public administration ministry’s contract and overseas appointment wing announced the decision in a notice on Wednesday.

    Kaikaus had earlier worked as the principal secretary to the prime minister on a contract basis.

    He was appointed as the World Bank Group Alternate Executive Director for three years on Dec 7, 2022.

    The notice removing him from the post mentioned “for public interest” and “on the president’s order” as usual, without specifying the reason.

    A Bangladesh Civil Service officer from the 1986 batch, Kaikaus graduated from and got his master’s in economy from Chattogram University. He Also completed master’s in development economics at the Williams College in Massachusetts and PhD at the University of Texas in the US.

    He was appointed as the acting secretary to the Power Division in December 2016, and got promoted to secretary in February 2017 and senior secretary in February 2019 before his retirement in December 2022.

    JOYNAL ABEDIN’S CONTRACT EXTENDED

    The government in another notice extended the contractual appointment of Joynal Abedin as the president’s press secretary by one year.

    A BCS officer from the 1984 information cadre, Joynal had worked as the director of public relations at the Parliament Secretariat for a long time.

    He was appointed as the president's press secretary in June 2015 while working as an additional chief information officer at the Press Information Department.

