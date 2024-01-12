Policeman’s wife dies after falling from 8th floor balcony in Motijheel

The wife of a police officer has died after falling from the eighth-floor of a building in Dhaka’s Motijheel.
The victim was identified as 28-year-old Hamida Akter.
She was found near building No.3 at the AGB Colony on Friday morning and taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared her dead, according to Sub-Inspector Fatema Akter of Motijheel Police Station.
Hamida lived in the building with her husband, Saddam Hossain, who works at the Ministry of Home Affairs.
A preliminary investigation indicates that a lack of caution may have led to Hamida's fall from the balcony of her home, the police said.
"She had been grappling with mental health issues for the past two years. Her mother and younger brother live in the same house and care for the couple's two children,” said Fatema.
Motijheel Police Station chief Abul Kalam Azad said Hamida’s mother and brother were at home during the incident. "They believe she may have fallen or jumped to her death."