Winter rain raises woes of people hit by bitter cold

"I earned only Tk 400 after working the whole day. It isn't easy to feed my family with this money. There'll be no comfort until the rain and cold decrease," he said.

Labourer Shariat Hossain wasn't able to go out in the morning either. "I survived the day with the blanket the authorities gave me."

Hossain Molla came to the town from his home village to work but has had difficulty finding a place to stay, let alone a job. "I don't even have enough warm clothing. It's painful," said the worker as he took shelter on the footpath along a park.

At Benapole Land Port, Raju Ahmed, a leader among the handling workers, said they could not proceed with loading and unloading because of the rain on top of the cold and dense fog.

Port worker Abdus Selim said it had grown difficult to go out, and those who did leave home could not work properly.

Handling worker Rabiul Islam said the sun came out in the afternoon but failed to drive away the cold amid a chilly wind from the north. "I could not work as my hands and legs stiffened in the cold."

The extreme cold has disrupted exports and imports, said Azim Uddin Gazi, general secretary of Benapole Transport Agency Owners' Association.

The trucks carrying goods for export cannot arrive in the port promptly as the dense fog lowers visibility into the afternoon, forcing drivers to slow down to avoid accidents, he said.

Rezaul Islam, a deputy director at the Benapole Land Port Authority, said the handling workers were facing difficulties inside the port or the open yard because of the cold snap, although the officials were ordered to take steps to ease the backlog of goods.

In Jashore, it rained heavily from around 5:30 am to 7:45 am.