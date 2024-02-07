Hasan Mahmud discusses Myanmar issue with Ajit Doval in Delhi

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud and India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval have discussed the repatriation of Rohingya refugees and cooperation on the current situation in Myanmar.
The meeting was held at Sardar Patel Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday morning, marking the first day of Mahmud’s visit to the neighbouring country.
Later, he visited Mahatma Gandhi's memorial and briefed reporters.
Mahmud highlighted the importance of maintaining regional political stability, security, and peace to foster development and progress.
They emphasised the importance of addressing the Rohingya issue and the current situation in Myanmar in reaching these goals, Mahmud said.
Mahmud embarked on a three-day visit to India on Tuesday night at the invitation of Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The two foreign ministers were scheduled to meet in the afternoon.
High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India Mustafizur Rahman and Indian external affairs ministry official Smita Pant greeted the foreign minister at the airport upon his arrival in New Delhi from Dhaka at midnight on Tuesday.