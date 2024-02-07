    বাংলা

    Hasan Mahmud discusses Myanmar issue with Ajit Doval in Delhi

    The discussion included the repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar with full rights and collaborating on the ongoing situation in the country

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 Feb 2024, 04:48 PM
    Updated : 7 Feb 2024, 04:48 PM

    Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud and India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval have discussed the repatriation of Rohingya refugees and cooperation on the current situation in Myanmar.

    The meeting was held at Sardar Patel Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday morning, marking the first day of Mahmud’s visit to the neighbouring country.

    Later, he visited Mahatma Gandhi's memorial and briefed reporters.

    Mahmud highlighted the importance of maintaining regional political stability, security, and peace to foster development and progress.

    They emphasised the importance of addressing the Rohingya issue and the current situation in Myanmar in reaching these goals, Mahmud said.

    Mahmud embarked on a three-day visit to India on Tuesday night at the invitation of Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The two foreign ministers were scheduled to meet in the afternoon.

    High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India Mustafizur Rahman and Indian external affairs ministry official Smita Pant greeted the foreign minister at the airport upon his arrival in New Delhi from Dhaka at midnight on Tuesday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh Foreign Minister Mahmud to discuss Myanmar situation with India
    FM to discuss Myanmar situation with India
    Hasan Mahmud says discussing the casualties of the Bangladeshis caused by the conflict is on his agenda
    UN chief Guterres lauds Hasina in meeting with FM Mahmud
    Guterres lauds Hasina in meeting with FM
    They meet in the Ugandan capital of Kampala, where Mahmud is attending the third South Summit of the Group of 77 after a summit of the Non-Aligned Movement
    India-Bangladesh relations are growing from strength to strength: Jaishankar
    Bangladesh ties growing stronger: Indian FM
    Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud meets his Indian counterpart on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement
    Foreign Minister Mahmud heads to Delhi on Feb 7
    FM Mahmud headed to Delhi on Feb 7
    He will make the trip at the invitation of India’s Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps