Hasan Mahmud discusses Myanmar issue with Ajit Doval in Delhi

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud and India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval have discussed the repatriation of Rohingya refugees and cooperation on the current situation in Myanmar.

The meeting was held at Sardar Patel Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday morning, marking the first day of Mahmud’s visit to the neighbouring country.

Later, he visited Mahatma Gandhi's memorial and briefed reporters.

Mahmud highlighted the importance of maintaining regional political stability, security, and peace to foster development and progress.