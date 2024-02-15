Bangladesh should maintain balanced foreign policy, says Russian envoy after Hasina-Zelensky meeting

“Of course, during meeting with the PM, as he is doing it frequently, he will try to gain support of his formula from the PM of Bangladesh,” Ambassador Mantytsky said. “This formula is promoted by Western countries.”

“Of course, you should understand that certain countries, they are trying to gain the support for this formula. There will be no peace with this formula, it was told many times by our president, foreign minister.”

He reiterated his hope that FM Mahmud’s statement would hold true.

“We hope that it will not impact [as stated by your FM yesterday].”

Mantytsky said Russia had its own interest and it does not look at Bangladesh through the lens of other countries.

“We are not in track of India, we pursue our own policy and it is written in our doctrine for foreign policy that we will have cooperation with all like-minded countries. You can see difference between approaches of Russia and India,” he said.

“But nevertheless you see we are pursuing here our own policy. We don’t look at Bangladesh through Indian eyes or any other eyes, whether it is Great Britain or America or others.”

The ambassador also affirmed Russia’s support for repatriating the Rohingya refugees, currently sheltered by Bangladesh, to Myanmar.