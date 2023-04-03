Dhaka North objects to construction of agro-research facility on land crucial for drainage

Dhaka North authorities have objected to Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation’s plan to build a research facility in Gabtoli, arguing that the establishment will intensify the area’s waterlogging.

The city corporation sent a letter to Abdullah Sazzad, the chairman of BADC, to spell out its strong objection to building the Central Tissue Culture and Seed Health Laboratory, which has yet to be approved by Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha.

Selim Reza, chief executive officer of the city corporation, detailed how the planned establishment will hinder the drainage process and advised the government agency to get approval from RAJUK.