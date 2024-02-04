Schools empty in border areas as gunfire from Myanmar injures two Bangladeshis

Two Bangladeshis in Bandarban’s Naikhongchhari have been injured by gunfire from across the border in Myanmar. The incident sparked panic among local residents and many parents and guardians barred their children from going to school.

The two victims were shot around 10 am amid the intense ongoing conflict between the Myanmar military and insurgent groups in the border area, according to Khaleda Begum, a reserved seat councillor for the Ghumdhum union council.

The injured were identified as Tambru Camp Para residents Prabir Chandra and Rahima Begum, 50.

Rahima is the wife of former Ghumdhum union council member Dil Mohammad.

“The injured were transferred out of Bandarban for treatment by helicopter,” Khaleda said.

Locals say that since Sunday morning, the sounds of gunfire have been heard intermittently from across the Palangkhali border in Naikhongchhari and Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya. Residents on the Bangladesh side of the border are terrified and many in the Tumbru area closed shops and left their homes to move to a safe distance.