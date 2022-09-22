Hundreds of lenders gather outside Evaly office in Dhaka

Hundreds of lenders have gathered outside the Evaly office in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi following the transfer of the e-commerce platform’s responsibility to the family of Mohammad Rassel, former managing director of the company.

Rassel’s wife Shamima Nasrin, a co-founder and former chairman of Evaly, will rejoin the firm’s board as its director on Thursday, said Mahbub Kabir Milon, managing director of the court-appointed board.

Milon, also a former additional secretary of the firm, arrived at the Evaly office at 10 am, but Shamima was not there. She is expected to arrive at the office in the afternoon.