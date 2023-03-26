    বাংলা

    Washington offers Dhaka support to hold free and fair elections

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulates Bangladesh on Independence Day 

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has offered to support Bangladesh in holding a free and fair general election for a  “prospering society”.  

    Blinken congratulated Bangladesh in a statement on its Independence Day on Sunday, praising the country for its efforts to combat climate change and shelter Myanmar Rohingya refugees.

     “With a rapidly growing economy, an increasingly well-educated workforce, and a dynamic youth demographic, Bangladesh is quickly becoming a regional leader,” he said in the statement. 

    Blinken said the United States is “proud of its partnership with Bangladesh and of the resulting achievements made over the last five decades”. 

    “Most recently, we have made real strides together battling COVID-19, tackling climate change, and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific region.” 

    “We commit to working with you in support of free and fair elections, open to all,” Blinken remarked. 

    “By committing to democratic norms, good governance, human rights, and media freedom—all of which are hallmarks of developing, stable, and prospering societies—I believe Bangladesh will achieve its great potential.”

