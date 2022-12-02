    বাংলা

    Hasina sends condolences to Xi over death of ex-Chinese president Jiang Zemin

    In a letter to Xi Jinping, the prime minister recalls how the friendly relations between the two countries were strengthened during Jiang’s tenure

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 Dec 2022, 08:52 PM
    Updated : 1 Dec 2022, 08:52 PM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent condolences to Chinese President Xi Jinping over the death of Jiang Zemin, who headed the government of the country for a decade from 1993. 

    Jiang died aged 96 in his home city of Shanghai on Wednesday of leukaemia and multiple organ failure. 

    Hasina, on behalf of the people and the government of Bangladesh and on her own behalf, extended the “deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies” to Xi for the “sad demise” of Jiang, the press wing of her office said in a statement on Thursday. 

    In a letter to Xi, the prime minister recalled how the “friendly relations between the two countries were greatly strengthened” during Jiang’s tenure. 

    She prayed for Jiang. “We, in Bangladesh, stand beside the government and the friendly people of China at this time of mourning.” 

    Hasina also said Bangladesh and China are “time-tested development partners”, expressing her confidence that bilateral relations will continue to flourish and strengthen in the days ahead.

