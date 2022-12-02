Hasina sends condolences to Xi over death of ex-Chinese president Jiang Zemin

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent condolences to Chinese President Xi Jinping over the death of Jiang Zemin, who headed the government of the country for a decade from 1993.

Jiang died aged 96 in his home city of Shanghai on Wednesday of leukaemia and multiple organ failure.

Hasina, on behalf of the people and the government of Bangladesh and on her own behalf, extended the “deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies” to Xi for the “sad demise” of Jiang, the press wing of her office said in a statement on Thursday.