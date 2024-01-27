Bangladesh set for warmer days, but cold snap lingers

Temperatures across Bangladesh are expected to creep up starting Sunday, though the ongoing cold snap is set to persist for at least two more days.
The minimum recorded temperature in the country on Saturday was slightly higher compared to the previous day, when the mercury dipped to a season-low 5.8 degrees Celsius in Panchagarh's Tetulia.
"While the nighttime temperatures have dipped, daytime temperatures are likely to increase from Sunday. Subsequently, night temperatures will also increase gradually," meteorologist Omar Farooq said.
In the past 24 hours, Tetulia again saw the lowest temperature in the country at 7.2 degrees Celsius. Sitakunda was the warmest place in the country, with the mercury rising to 27.2 degrees Celsius.
A mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping over parts of the Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions, along with the Kishoreganj, Gopalganj , Moulvibazar, Jashore, Chuadanga, and Kushtia districts, according to Farooq.
According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the sky is expected to be partly cloudy, and the weather will remain dry.
The country is likely to experience moderate to dense fog from midnight to morning. In some areas, fog may linger until midday, potentially disrupting air, river, and road transport.
The BMD classifies a temperature below 6 degrees Celsius over large areas as a severe cold wave. Temperatures ranging from 6 to 8 degrees Celsius are considered a moderate cold wave, while those between 8 to 10 degrees Celsius are classified as a mild cold wave.