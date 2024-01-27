Bangladesh set for warmer days, but cold snap lingers

Temperatures across Bangladesh are expected to creep up starting Sunday, though the ongoing cold snap is set to persist for at least two more days.

The minimum recorded temperature in the country on Saturday was slightly higher compared to the previous day, when the mercury dipped to a season-low 5.8 degrees Celsius in Panchagarh's Tetulia.

"While the nighttime temperatures have dipped, daytime temperatures are likely to increase from Sunday. Subsequently, night temperatures will also increase gradually," meteorologist Omar Farooq said.

In the past 24 hours, Tetulia again saw the lowest temperature in the country at 7.2 degrees Celsius. Sitakunda was the warmest place in the country, with the mercury rising to 27.2 degrees Celsius.