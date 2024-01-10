Hasina wields the axe: new cabinet choices hint at major changes to economic team

In reconfiguring the cabinet on the back of winning an absolute majority in the general election, she has culled some big names, including in finance and commerce portfolios - dropping the broadest hint yet at big changes to her core team to manage the economy that has been under a lot of strain since the Russia-Ukraine war.

Many of the influential and senior figures have been shunted out of the new council of ministers, according to lists published by the Cabinet Division on Wednesday.

Like the last time, Hasina has not brought back the ruling party’s allies to the cabinet, which will have 37 members, including 25 ministers and 11 state ministers.

More than half of them are going to work in a Hasina cabinet for the first time. As many as 14 ministers and 12 state ministers from the outgoing government have not been given a berth in the new cabinet.

Prominent among them are Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Planning Minister MA Mannan, and Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi.