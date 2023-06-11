Education is key to creating a poverty-free Bangladesh, says Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has stressed the importance of education in the drive towards a poverty-free Bangladesh.

“No nation can overcome poverty without education,” Hasina said at an event on Sunday to hand out prizes for the Bangabandhu Creative Talent Search Competition-2023 and the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Scholar Award -2022.

"Education is the backbone of a nation and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib had said that spending on education is nothing but an investment. We can’t build a Bangladesh free from poverty without educated people. Therefore, we are taking many initiatives in the education sector,” she said.