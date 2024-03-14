Somali pirates of the Indian Ocean strike again, unsettling a strained shipping industry

When the global shipping industry is grappling with attacks by Houthi militants in the Red Sea, the pirates of Somalia come back to haunt merchants in the Indian Ocean.

After a period of relative calm since 2017, they hijacked a Bangladeshi-flagged vessel, MV Abdullah, earlier this week.

The Horn of Africa, which includes Somalia, Djibouti, and Ethiopia, borders the Gulf of Aden to the north, while Yemen is located on the opposite side.

The advantages of the geographical location, coupled with the current situation in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, have reignited piracy activities, according to international organisations and experts.

From 2005 to 2012, Somali piracy was rampant, but it gradually declined due to the efforts of international organisations, coalitions, and local security forces.