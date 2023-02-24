Bangladesh abstains from UN vote on Russia as war enters second year

Bangladesh is among 32 countries that refrained from voting as the United Nations adopted a resolution condemning Russia’s attack on Ukraine and urging the immediate withdrawal of troops after ending the war.

The resolution was adopted with 141 votes at a special session of the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, the day before the first anniversary of the war between the two countries.

Six countries joined Russia to vote no -- Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea, Mali, Nicaragua and Syria.