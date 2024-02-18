Bus driver, supervisor arrested over Mymensingh road crash that killed 7

All of them were passengers on an autorickshaw, which collided head-on with a bus
Police have arrested a bus driver and supervisor in Sherpur’s Jhenaigati over the deaths of seven people in a road traffic accident in Mymensingh.
Basir Ahmed Badol, chief of Jhenaigati Police Station, said they conducted an operation to arrest the driver, Sirajul Islam, 45, and supervisor Md Zafar Mia alias Jony, 42, on Friday midnight after getting a complaint from Mymensingh.
The arrestees were handed to Kotwali Police Station.
The Adil Sarker Paribahan bus crushed an auto-rickshaw in the Alalpur area of Mymensingh Sadar Upazila on Friday morning, killing the driver and passengers.