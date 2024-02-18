    বাংলা

    Bus driver, supervisor arrested over Mymensingh road crash that killed 7

    The Adil Sarker Paribahan bus crushed an auto-rickshaw, killing the driver and six passengers

    Sherpur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 17 Feb 2024, 06:54 PM
    Updated : 17 Feb 2024, 06:54 PM

    Police have arrested a bus driver and supervisor in Sherpur’s Jhenaigati over the deaths of seven people in a road traffic accident in Mymensingh.

    Basir Ahmed Badol, chief of Jhenaigati Police Station, said they conducted an operation to arrest the driver, Sirajul Islam, 45, and supervisor Md Zafar Mia alias Jony, 42, on Friday midnight after getting a complaint from Mymensingh. 

    The arrestees were handed to Kotwali Police Station.

    The Adil Sarker Paribahan bus crushed an auto-rickshaw in the Alalpur area of Mymensingh Sadar Upazila on Friday morning, killing the driver and passengers.

