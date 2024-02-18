Bus driver, supervisor arrested over Mymensingh road crash that killed 7

Police have arrested a bus driver and supervisor in Sherpur’s Jhenaigati over the deaths of seven people in a road traffic accident in Mymensingh.

Basir Ahmed Badol, chief of Jhenaigati Police Station, said they conducted an operation to arrest the driver, Sirajul Islam, 45, and supervisor Md Zafar Mia alias Jony, 42, on Friday midnight after getting a complaint from Mymensingh.