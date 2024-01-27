Bangladesh saw 513 students die by suicide in 2023: report

As many as 513 students from schools, colleges, and universities across Bangladesh took their own lives in 2023, according to a study.
Female students accounted for 60.2 percent of these tragic incidents, with 309 cases, while male student suicides stood at 204, social organisation Aachol Foundation revealed on Saturday
The figure represents a slight decrease from 2022, when 532 students from various educational institutions died by suicide.
However, Farzana Akter Laboni, the leader of the Aachol Foundation's research and analysis unit, noted that the decline in student suicide cases in 2023 was less than anticipated.
The study found that 227, or 44 percent, of the suicides were committed by school students. Additionally, 140 college students, 98 university students, and 48 madrasa students took their own lives last year.
MAIN CAUSES OF STUDENT SUICIDES
'Emotional distress' emerged as the primary reason behind student suicides in Bangladesh last year, contributing to over 32 percent (165 cases) of these tragedies.
Relationships and affairs were the second leading cause, accounting for 14.8 percent of the incidents.
Mental health issues were identified in 9.9 percent of the cases, while domestic arguments and abuse contributed to 6.2 percent and 1.4 percent of the suicides.
Other significant factors leading to student suicides included academic pressures and performance.
Family pressure regarding studies led to 4.5 percent of the cases, while exam failures and underachievement in public exams were responsible for 3.4 percent and 1.8 percent of the suicides.
Sexual harassment was also a critical factor, accounting for 2.5 percent of the student suicides, while another 0.8 percent of the cases were due to feelings of humiliation.
DHAKA LEADS IN STUDENT SUICIDE CASES AGAIN
In 2023, Dhaka division saw the highest number of student suicides among Bangladesh's eight divisions, with a total of 149 cases, followed Chattogram with 89.
In Rajshahi, the number was 77, while Khulna saw 64 cases of student suicides. Both Barishal and Rangpur divisions reported 43 cases each. Mymensingh had 36 student suicides, and Sylhet recorded the lowest number with 12 cases.