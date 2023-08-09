    বাংলা

    Rare and deadly floods in Bangladesh’s hilly districts a ‘man-made disaster’

    Destruction of hills, rivers and forests for unplanned urbanisation cause deadly inundation of the region usually unscathed by long-term flood

    Abdur Rahim khanAbdur Rahim khan
    Published : 8 August 2023, 09:46 PM
    Updated : 8 August 2023, 09:46 PM

    Moinul Hoque Chowdhury, Special Correspondent, bdnews24.com

    Flooding caused by heavy downpour and onrush of water from the upstream is very common by the end of monsoon in Bangladesh’s north and northeastern region.

    This time the hilly districts in the southeast are experiencing devastation from widespread flooding.

    Hundreds of thousands of people have been stranded in Chattogram, Bandarban, Rangamati, Khagrachhari and Cox’s Bazar after days of rains.

    The situation appears to be worse in Bandarban than in the other districts, with mobile and internet connectivity outages since Sunday night, and important government offices in the city submerged in knee-deep water.

    Roangchhari, Ruma and Thanchi Upazilas have been totally cut off while long-haul bus services from the town have been suspended.

    The town is situated in relatively low-lying land along the Sangu River in the district which has the highest hills of the country.

    Locals said the removal of stones from the river for sale led soil from hills excavated for urbanisation to gather in the riverbed and cut the capacity of the Sangu to carry more water, causing the flooding of the town.

    Photos showed many one-storey buildings in the town have gone almost totally under water, with only the rooftops left.

    AKM Zahangir, chairman of Sadar Upazila Parishad, said: “Water used to flow through the falls throughout the year once. But now they are gone, the rivers carry the water. There’s no alternative route for the water to go away.”

    “And if the Shankha River (Sangu) overflows, Ruma, Thanchi and Bandarban must go under water. The Matamuhuri River will inundate Lama, Alikadam and Naikkhyangchhari in such a case. This is the reality.”

    Zahangir said deforestation caused the soil to fill up the rivers, causing them to overflow.

    In 1997, Bandarban experienced extensive flood damage after it took six to seven hours for the water to recede, according to him.

    This time, the floods have been continuing for three days.

    Zahangir thinks the situation will be worse in the future if deforestation and hill cutting for unplanned urbanisation continue.

    AKM Saiful Islam, a professor of the Institute of Water and Flood Management at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, agreed with Zahangir.

    “The places through which the water can flow are being destroyed. Canals and Beels are losing their carrying capacity. And we are transforming the soil through unplanned urbanisation.”

    He said in Bandarban, like other places in Bangladesh, drains get clogged by solid waste that is not properly disposed of.

    “And the places through which water used to be infiltrated are being transformed into buildings and roads. We’re also occupying the lakes and ponds that used to hold the water.”

    The BUET professor also highlighted the effects of climate change in such rare natural disasters. “We have a little rain sometimes. But when we have downpours, it rains heavily.”

    Sharif Chowhan, president of Chattogram-based environmental organisation People’s Voice, blamed the government’s inaction in saving the hills for deadly landslides during rain in recent years.

    “Deadly landslides will continue if the government doesn’t act tough,” he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Army deployed in Chattogram, Bandarban to combat floods, landslides
    Army deployed in Ctg, Bandarban to combat floods
    The Army will assist the civil administration in managing the disaster and providing relief
    Government opens 200 shelters amid floods, power outage in Bandarban
    Over 200 shelters opened amid Bandarban floods
    Most of the district is suffering from a power outage and mobile networks and internet service is also disrupted
    FILE PHOTO: People ride a boat through a flooded road after the rains and floods brought by remnants of Typhoon Doksuri, in Zhuozhou, Hebei province, China Aug 3, 2023.
    Anger in China over floodwater diversions to populated areas
    Nearly 1 million people in Hebei province were relocated after authorities channelled water from rivers to some populated areas
    A man walks through a flooded alley at a residential colony, after water rose from the river Yamuna due to heavy monsoon rain, in New Delhi, India, Jul 14, 2023.
    New Delhi races to open jammed flood gates
    Footage shows roads surrounding the city's iconic Red Fort completely flooded, with broken down trucks and buses abandoned at several spots

    Opinion

    Next job-market challenge: the Great Unresignation
    What is haunting Putin?
    Mostofa Sarwar
    No decoupling, but West and China drift apart
    What next for Russia-Africa relations after awkward summit?
    Peter Apps