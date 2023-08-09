Rare and deadly floods in Bangladesh’s hilly districts a ‘man-made disaster’

The town is situated in relatively low-lying land along the Sangu River in the district which has the highest hills of the country.

Locals said the removal of stones from the river for sale led soil from hills excavated for urbanisation to gather in the riverbed and cut the capacity of the Sangu to carry more water, causing the flooding of the town.

Photos showed many one-storey buildings in the town have gone almost totally under water, with only the rooftops left.

AKM Zahangir, chairman of Sadar Upazila Parishad, said: “Water used to flow through the falls throughout the year once. But now they are gone, the rivers carry the water. There’s no alternative route for the water to go away.”

“And if the Shankha River (Sangu) overflows, Ruma, Thanchi and Bandarban must go under water. The Matamuhuri River will inundate Lama, Alikadam and Naikkhyangchhari in such a case. This is the reality.”

Zahangir said deforestation caused the soil to fill up the rivers, causing them to overflow.

In 1997, Bandarban experienced extensive flood damage after it took six to seven hours for the water to recede, according to him.

This time, the floods have been continuing for three days.

Zahangir thinks the situation will be worse in the future if deforestation and hill cutting for unplanned urbanisation continue.

AKM Saiful Islam, a professor of the Institute of Water and Flood Management at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, agreed with Zahangir.