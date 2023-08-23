    বাংলা

    Bangladesh appoints Khairuzzaman Mozumder as new finance secretary

    He will replace the country’s first female finance secretary Fatima Yasmin, who joined ADB as its vice president on Jun 28

    The government has appointed Energy and Mineral Resources Secretary Md Khairuzzaman Mozumder as the new secretary to the Finance Division.

    The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notice appointing the 11th batch BCS admin cadre officer as the new finance secretary on Wednesday.

    Mozumder will replace the country’s first female finance secretary, Fatima Yasmin, who joined the Asian Development Bank as its vice-president on Jun 28.

    As Fatima Yasmin has completed 25 years of government service, the public administration ministry issued another notice announcing the outgoing secretary's optional retirement on Aug 28.

    Mozumder will take up the post on the same date.

    The government also appointed Energy and Mineral Resources Additional Secretary Md Nurul Alam as the division’s new secretary. His appointment will also take effect on Aug 28.

    Mozumder, who joined the government service in 1993, has 30 years of experience in a range of issues, including finance, economy, customs, trade facilitation, international development, the World Trade Organization and global trade.

    The former International Relations student of Dhaka University did his PhD in political economy from the University of Essex in the United Kingdom. He also took a degree in the subject from McGill University in Canada.

