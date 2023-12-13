Railway restoration underway in Gazipur after fatal train derailment

Efforts to restore the damaged section of the railway line in Gazipur's Bhawal are underway with the installation of new sheeting on the 300-foot track following the fatal derailment of a Dhaka-bound train.

The incident rendered 100 sleepers unusable, according to Assistant Engineer Md Anwar Hossain of the Dhaka Railway Division.

Authorities are also working to recover the seven compartments, including the engine, of a Mohanganj Express train that went off the tracks in the early hours of Wednesday. A man died and several others were injured in the incident.