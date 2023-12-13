Railway restoration underway in Gazipur after fatal train derailment

Efforts to restore the damaged section of the railway line in Gazipur's Bhawal are underway with the installation of new sheeting on the 300-foot track following the fatal derailment of a Dhaka-bound train.
The incident rendered 100 sleepers unusable, according to Assistant Engineer Md Anwar Hossain of the Dhaka Railway Division.
Authorities are also working to recover the seven compartments, including the engine, of a Mohanganj Express train that went off the tracks in the early hours of Wednesday. A man died and several others were injured in the incident.
Over 200 railway workers are carrying out repairs on the line. The derailment damaged over 600 feet of railway tracks along the Joydebpur-Mymensingh route, said Anwar.
So far, 80 percent of the damaged railway lines have already undergone repair, with the completion of the entire restoration expected by evening, he added.
In the wake of the derailment, train operations on the Dhaka-Mymensingh route were suspended. Mymensingh-bound trains are diverting through an alternative route from Dhaka via Kishoreganj, according to railway officials. However, the scheduled journeys of three trains operated by private companies have been cancelled.
After the accident, two relief trains from Dhaka and Mymensingh reached the site, and began rescue operations, said Anwar.