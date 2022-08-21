The 10 suspects named in a case over the deaths of five people in a car crushed by a concrete girder under the Bus Rapid Transit project in Uttara have been charged with culpable homicide and death by negligence in a new case.

Shahida Khanam, the wife of victim Ayub Hossain Rubel, filed the second case with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court in Dhaka, bringing the charges under five sections of the Bangladesh Penal Code on Sunday.

After hearing the petitioner’s plea, the judge ordered police to investigate the case, said Rakib Chowdhury, a court official.

The accused will face life imprisonment if the charges are proven.