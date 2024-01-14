I have never been corrupt and I won’t tolerate corruption, says new Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen

Newly appointed Health and Family Welfare Minister Samanta Lal Sen says he has never been corrupt and will never tolerate corruption.
The famed physician joined his office as the new health minister on Sunday after he was sworn in on Thursday.
Officials welcomed Dr Sen with flowers after he arrived at the Secretariat on Sunday morning.
The doctor said he was aware of the corruption in the health sector.
“I have never been involved in corruption and I spoke about it to the prime minister. She asked me to work and to call her on the phone if I faced any trouble. I’ll follow her instructions,” he said.
Dr Sen’s name was among the most surprising in Hasina’s new cabinet announced on Wednesday.
He is well known for his commendable work in burn treatment and plastic surgery in the country. For the past few years, he has coordinated the national burn and plastic surgery institutes across Bangladesh.
As per the constitution, the prime minister can appoint 10 percent of cabinet members from outside parliament. This is called the technocrat quota.
Dr Samanta Lal Sen is one of the two technocrats in the new cabinet.
The health minister said the prime minister assigned him the responsibility as she had faith in him.
He said would try his best to reciprocate that faith and solicited the support of everyone in the ministry to do so.