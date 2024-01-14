    বাংলা

    I have never been corrupt and I won’t tolerate corruption, says new Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen

    The minister said he was aware of the corruption in the health sector and that he nurtured a ‘zero tolerance’ motto against it

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 Jan 2024, 11:40 AM
    Updated : 14 Jan 2024, 11:40 AM

    Newly appointed Health and Family Welfare Minister Samanta Lal Sen says he has never been corrupt and will never tolerate corruption.

    The famed physician joined his office as the new health minister on Sunday after he was sworn in on Thursday.

    Officials welcomed Dr Sen with flowers after he arrived at the Secretariat on Sunday morning.

    The doctor said he was aware of the corruption in the health sector.

    “I have never been involved in corruption and I spoke about it to the prime minister. She asked me to work and to call her on the phone if I faced any trouble. I’ll follow her instructions,” he said.

    Dr Sen’s name was among the most surprising in Hasina’s new cabinet announced on Wednesday.

    He is well known for his commendable work in burn treatment and plastic surgery in the country. For the past few years, he has coordinated the national burn and plastic surgery institutes across Bangladesh.

    As per the constitution, the prime minister can appoint 10 percent of cabinet members from outside parliament. This is called the technocrat quota.

    Dr Samanta Lal Sen is one of the two technocrats in the new cabinet.

    The health minister said the prime minister assigned him the responsibility as she had faith in him.

    He said would try his best to reciprocate that faith and solicited the support of everyone in the ministry to do so.

    RELATED STORIES
    Daily count: Bangladesh records 17 dengue cases, no deaths
    Daily count: 17 dengue cases, no deaths
    The number of cases since Jan 1 rises to 607, and the death toll remains unchanged at four
    A medical worker administers a dose of the "Cominarty" Pfizer-Bivalent coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to a patient at a vaccination center in Nice as a new surge in the COVID-19 outbreak starts in France, December 7, 2022.
    WHO sees 'incredibly low' COVID, flu vaccination rates as cases surge
    Low vaccination rates against the latest versions of COVID-19 and influenza are putting pressure on healthcare systems this winter, say leading public health officials
    Prof Samanta Lal Sen of burns unit ‘surprised’ at cabinet call as technocrat
    Prof Samanta Lal Sen ‘surprised’ at cabinet call 
    The physician has become a familiar name in Bangladesh for his role in coordinating the national burns institute amid a spate of arson attacks and major fire incidents
    Ebrima Sagnia prays at the graveside of his 3-year-old son Lamin in Old Yundum, Gambia, November 1, 2022. Lamin died of Acute Kidney Injury in September 2022.
    India orders new drug-making standards after overseas deaths
    Jolted by a string of overseas deaths since 2022, Modi's government has stepped up scrutiny of pharmaceutical factories to clean up the image of the $50 billion industry

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024