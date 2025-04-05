Home Advisor Jahangir says no country matches Bangladesh’s level of communal harmony, urges media to counter falsehoods

He praises interfaith unity during his visit to Hindu holy dip at Narayanganj’s Langalbandh, urges media to counter misinformation with facts

Home Advisor Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said Bangladesh enjoys a level of communal harmony rarely seen elsewhere in the world.

“Nowhere else will you find such strong communal harmony as we have in Bangladesh,” he said after visiting the bathing ghats at Langalbandh in Narayanganj’s Bandar Upazila on Saturday afternoon during the Maha Ashtami holy dip of Hindu devotees.

“Look at neighbouring countries and observe what happens there. But in Bangladesh, Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, and Christians all live together peacefully. There’s no division — we’re all citizens of this country,” he said.

He noted that the water levels were favourable this year and the number of pilgrims was higher than in previous years.

“There’s adequate deployment of law-enforcing agencies, and the overall security has been strengthened. Health services are also available at the site. We’re all working together to ensure the event proceeds smoothly,” the home advisor added.

‘FIGHT FALSEHOODS WITH FACTS’

Addressing reporters, Jahangir Alam urged the media to focus on publishing accurate news and resisting disinformation.

“Please report the truth. If you do that, false news will naturally be discredited,” he said.

“Some people make money spreading lies. While our media has good relations with international outlets, sometimes even they attempt to spread falsehoods. Your truthful reporting will expose them.”

“If we make any mistake, you can report on that — I have no objection. But don’t spread anything false.”

LANGALBANDH AS A TOURIST SITE

In response to a question, Jahangir Alam said the government would explore turning Langalbandh into a tourist destination.

“We’ll discuss the matter with the tourism ministry,” he said. “But more than a tourist spot, this is a sacred place. Tourists must not disrupt the spiritual atmosphere of the place.”

The Maha Ashtami holy dip, observed by Hindu devotees, began on Saturday at 2am and was scheduled to continue until 12:45am on Sunday on the banks of the Brahmaputra River.

Thousands of pilgrims from home and abroad gathered for the religious ritual.