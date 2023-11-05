BNP supporters clash with police in Bogura during blockade

BNP loyalists clashed with police in Bogura on the first day of a fresh 48-hour nationwide blockade called by the opposition group. Demonstrators also vandalised several vehicles in the district.

During Sunday's confrontations, the BNP adherents allegedly hurled brickbats at law enforcement, prompting police to use teargas shells to disperse the crowd.

The BNP alleged that a party leader had been injured by a 'rubber bullet' fired by law enforcers, but the police denied these allegations.

Mahbub Alam, a local BNP leader, was injured during the clashes. He is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Khairul Bashar, the organising secretary of Bogura District BNP, claimed that the police fired on activists who were demonstrating on the Dhaka-Bogura highway.