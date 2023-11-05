BNP supporters clash with police in Bogura during blockade

BNP loyalists clashed with police in Bogura on the first day of a fresh 48-hour nationwide blockade called by the opposition group. Demonstrators also vandalised several vehicles in the district.
During Sunday's confrontations, the BNP adherents allegedly hurled brickbats at law enforcement, prompting police to use teargas shells to disperse the crowd.
The BNP alleged that a party leader had been injured by a 'rubber bullet' fired by law enforcers, but the police denied these allegations.
Mahbub Alam, a local BNP leader, was injured during the clashes. He is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.
Khairul Bashar, the organising secretary of Bogura District BNP, claimed that the police fired on activists who were demonstrating on the Dhaka-Bogura highway.
According to Khairul, party leaders and activists had positioned themselves in the Tinmatha area in the morning to enforce the blockade. He alleged that rubber bullets were fired from a police vehicle, leaving Mahbub injured.
However, Additional Superintendent of Police Snigdha Akhtar said that no shooting had occurred. The officer added that the protesters had thrown Molotov cocktails at the police and injured themselves in the process.
During the incident in Bogura, the demonstrators also targeted four trucks and a covered van in the Telipukur area on the Dhaka-Bogra highway.
The protesters reportedly damaged the front windshields of four or five trucks and covered vans while these vehicles were moving under police protection.
Saihan Oliullah, chief of Bogura Sadar Police Station, said that teargas shells had been deployed to disperse the activists, and the situation was currently under control.