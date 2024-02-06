Four people rammed by BRTC bus die in Dinajpur

Four people, including two rickshaw van drivers, have died after they were hit by a BRTC bus in the Ranirbandar area on the Dinajpur-Rangpur Highway.
The incident occurred around 7:30 am on Tuesday. Afterwards, agitated locals vandalised the vehicle and blocked the road.
Police brought the situation under control and regular traffic was restored on the road around 9:45 am, said Abul Hasnat, chief of Chirirbandar Police Station.
The dead were identified as rickshaw van drivers Nazrul Islam Noju, 45, and Abdul Majid, 45, and honey traders Lutaiya Chakma, 52, and Mahindra Chakma.
At least five others injured in the accident were sent to a hospital in Dinajpur and Rangpur Medical College Hospital for treatment. Police have yet to confirm their identities.
A BRTC bus headed from Dinajpur to Rangpur ploughed into two battery-run rickshaw vans in quick succession around 7:30 am, said OC Hasnat, citing witnesses.
The driver then attempted to drive off and ran over two more pedestrians.
The bus driver and his helper fled, but locals detained the bus and began to vandalise it, completely blocking the road.
When the incident was reported, police went to the scene and tried to calm the situation.
The crowd eventually dispersed and traffic returned to normal.
Afterwards, police took the bus into their custody.
Two of the bodies have been handed over to the families of the dead, OC Hasnat said.