    বাংলা

    Four people rammed by BRTC bus die in Dinajpur

    Agitated locals vandalised the vehicle and blocked the road after the accident

    Dinajpur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 Feb 2024, 06:38 AM
    Updated : 6 Feb 2024, 06:38 AM

    Four people, including two rickshaw van drivers, have died after they were hit by a BRTC bus in the Ranirbandar area on the Dinajpur-Rangpur Highway.

    The incident occurred around 7:30 am on Tuesday. Afterwards, agitated locals vandalised the vehicle and blocked the road.

    Police brought the situation under control and regular traffic was restored on the road around 9:45 am, said Abul Hasnat, chief of Chirirbandar Police Station.

    The dead were identified as rickshaw van drivers Nazrul Islam Noju, 45, and Abdul Majid, 45, and honey traders Lutaiya Chakma, 52, and Mahindra Chakma.

    At least five others injured in the accident were sent to a hospital in Dinajpur and Rangpur Medical College Hospital for treatment. Police have yet to confirm their identities.

    A BRTC bus headed from Dinajpur to Rangpur ploughed into two battery-run rickshaw vans in quick succession around 7:30 am, said OC Hasnat, citing witnesses.

    The driver then attempted to drive off and ran over two more pedestrians.

    The bus driver and his helper fled, but locals detained the bus and began to vandalise it, completely blocking the road.

    When the incident was reported, police went to the scene and tried to calm the situation.

    The crowd eventually dispersed and traffic returned to normal.

    Afterwards, police took the bus into their custody.

    Two of the bodies have been handed over to the families of the dead, OC Hasnat said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Once touted as a game-changer, Nagar Paribahan makes no difference to Dhaka's public transport chaos
    Nagar Paribahan is no game changer
    It is nothing different from other services, prompting people to think if Dhaka’s buses can ever provide comfort
    File Photo
    Mercury drops to 8.1 degrees Celsius in Dinajpur amid cold wave
    The temperature dropped as low as 12.1 degrees Celsius in Dhaka, meteorologists say
    Cold snap may linger and spread throughout Bangladesh, Met Office warns
    Cold wave may linger and spread
    A mild cold wave is sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Naogaon, Dinajpur and Moulvibazar
    No sign of the sun, forecast says it will grow even colder in Dhaka
    Forecast says it will get even colder in Dhaka
    “The current weather will persist for four to five days,” a meteorologist said. “There is a likelihood of rain on Thursday and Friday.”

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps