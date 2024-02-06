Four people rammed by BRTC bus die in Dinajpur

Four people, including two rickshaw van drivers, have died after they were hit by a BRTC bus in the Ranirbandar area on the Dinajpur-Rangpur Highway.

The incident occurred around 7:30 am on Tuesday. Afterwards, agitated locals vandalised the vehicle and blocked the road.

Police brought the situation under control and regular traffic was restored on the road around 9:45 am, said Abul Hasnat, chief of Chirirbandar Police Station.

The dead were identified as rickshaw van drivers Nazrul Islam Noju, 45, and Abdul Majid, 45, and honey traders Lutaiya Chakma, 52, and Mahindra Chakma.

At least five others injured in the accident were sent to a hospital in Dinajpur and Rangpur Medical College Hospital for treatment. Police have yet to confirm their identities.