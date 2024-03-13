    বাংলা

    High Court questions arrest of restaurant workers after Bailey Road fire

    It seeks a list of the arrestees as a lawyer says at least 800 workers were arrested after the deadly blaze in a restaurant building

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 March 2024, 01:49 PM
    Updated : 13 March 2024, 01:49 PM

    The High Court has questioned the arrest of restaurant workers over the deaths of 46 people in a building fire on Bailey Road.

    The panel of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Md Atabullah also sought a list of workers arrested in a case over the incident after hearing a writ petition on Wednesday filed by lawyer Masud Reza Sobhan.

    Speaking to bdnews24.com, Masud said the inspector general of police was ordered to provide the list of arrested workers within a month.

    He alleged at least 800 innocent workers, who came from Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh for a living, were arrested in the case.

    Police said they arrested Anwarul Haque and Shafiqur Rahman Rimon, owners of Cha Chumuk tea and coffee shop, from where the fire had originated on the ground floor of the building on Feb 29.

    Joynuddun Jisan, manager of biryani joint Kacchi Bhai’s Bailey Road, and Munsi Hamimul Alam Bipul, an official of Amin Mohammad Property Management who was managing the gutted Green Cozy Cottage building, were also arrested in the case.

    Rimon and Jisan were not named in the case.

    The owner of Amin Mohammad Group that constructed the building, who was not identified, and Kacchi Bhai’s owner Sohel Siraj were named in the case but not arrested.

