High Court questions arrest of restaurant workers after Bailey Road fire

The panel of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Md Atabullah also sought a list of workers arrested in a case over the incident after hearing a writ petition on Wednesday filed by lawyer Masud Reza Sobhan.

Speaking to bdnews24.com, Masud said the inspector general of police was ordered to provide the list of arrested workers within a month.

He alleged at least 800 innocent workers, who came from Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh for a living, were arrested in the case.