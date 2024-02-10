Bodies are strewn near the Myanmar border, but only dogs can reach them

For two days, a body has been lying a short distance away from the abandoned construction work on a road that winds along the border and the Naf River in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya.
Amid the conflict across the border in Myanmar, no one has attempted to retrieve it.
Local residents say there are quite a few bodies like this in the border area. The village dogs have been picking at the bodies, but have not moved them away.
Several villagers have snapped the incidents on their phones. But no one is risking entering the firing range to try and recover the bodies.
The police have heard of a single body that is lying on this side of the border, said Shameem Hossain, chief of Ukhiya Police Station. Locals have also reported several bodies across the border, he added.
The OC said the police had spoken to the BGB regarding the issue and a team would be sent to the area to recover the body.
Tensions have been high in border areas for several days as fighting between the Myanmar junta forces and the Arakan Army rebel group intensified.