Eighth policeman suspended in Dhaka over escape of death-row militants

Police have suspended another constable over the escape of two death-row militants from their custody in the court area of Dhaka, taking the number of policemen facing action over the incident to eight.

Constable Mahmud, identified with a single name, was responsible for dividing the duty among his colleagues at the court on the day of the incident, Jasim Uddin, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said on Wednesday.

The latest suspension order came on Tuesday, as the government and DMP continued investigating if the negligence of law enforcers led to the escape of the convicts.

On Sunday, DMP suspended Constable Nure Azad, who was escorting four militant convicts all by himself last week when they suddenly sprayed some chemicals into his eyes.