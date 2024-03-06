Hasina calls on RAB to step up efforts against hoarding, price gouging

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed the Rapid Action Battalion to take stringent measures against commodity hoarding and price gouging during the month of Ramadan.

She also called for vigilance against the circulation of counterfeit currencies during an event marking the 20th founding anniversary of the RAB on Wednesday.

“Ramadan is a month of moderation, but unfortunately, some unscrupulous traders exploit this period through hoarding and price manipulation. It is essential to take strict measures against them.”

She stressed the need for continuous efforts to combat counterfeiting, noting an increase in fake currency circulation during the Eid period.