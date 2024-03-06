    বাংলা

    Hasina calls on RAB to step up efforts against hoarding, price gouging

    She also calls for efforts to combat the circulation of counterfeit currency, particularly during Eid

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 March 2024, 10:08 AM
    Updated : 6 March 2024, 10:08 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed the Rapid Action Battalion to take stringent measures against commodity hoarding and price gouging during the month of Ramadan.

    She also called for vigilance against the circulation of counterfeit currencies during an event marking the 20th founding anniversary of the RAB on Wednesday.

    “Ramadan is a month of moderation, but unfortunately, some unscrupulous traders exploit this period through hoarding and price manipulation. It is essential to take strict measures against them.”

    She stressed the need for continuous efforts to combat counterfeiting, noting an increase in fake currency circulation during the Eid period.

    Highlighting the RAB's significant contributions to combating militancy and terrorism, the prime minister expressed her gratitude towards the members of the agency for their courageous efforts in various operations.

    She reiterated her government's 'zero-tolerance policy' against militancy and terrorism, citing RAB's role in maintaining national security.

    “Our country has successfully managed to prevent major militant activities since the Holey Artisan incident, thanks to the efforts of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, particularly RAB,” she said.

    The head of government also acknowledged their achievements in tackling challenges such as illegal arms trade, drugs, extremism, piracy, and deforestation.

    She highlighted the successful initiatives to free the Sundarbans from banditry and the rehabilitation efforts for those who surrendered.

    RELATED STORIES
    RAB arrests 38 teen suspects in Dhaka
    RAB arrests 38 teens in Dhaka
    The arrests were prompted by complaints filed with the RAB by residents
    RAB arrests 3 armed ARSA members at Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp
    3 armed ARSA members held in Cox's Bazar
    RAB raided the camp after being tipped off that ARSA members were planning a major act of sabotage
    Bangladesh seizes cooking oil, medicines hoarded for ‘smuggling into war-torn Myanmar’
    Goods hoarded for ‘smuggling into Myanmar’ seized
    Several areas in Rakhine have been cut off from the rest of Myanmar because of ongoing military-rebel conflict
    RAB arrests fugitive sentenced to death for murder of Ansar 22 years ago
    RAB arrests fugitive in Ansar murder
    The convict was sentenced to death and was also handed a life term in jail in an attempt to murder case

    Opinion

    Quality of services in mobile telecom: Challenges and way forward
    Syed Md Samshur Rahman
    Discrimination-free society for a better, beautiful world
    Tasneem Hossain
    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality