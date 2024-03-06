Hasina calls on RAB to step up efforts against hoarding, price gouging

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed the Rapid Action Battalion to take stringent measures against commodity hoarding and price gouging during the month of Ramadan.
She also called for vigilance against the circulation of counterfeit currencies during an event marking the 20th founding anniversary of the RAB on Wednesday.
“Ramadan is a month of moderation, but unfortunately, some unscrupulous traders exploit this period through hoarding and price manipulation. It is essential to take strict measures against them.”
She stressed the need for continuous efforts to combat counterfeiting, noting an increase in fake currency circulation during the Eid period.
Highlighting the RAB's significant contributions to combating militancy and terrorism, the prime minister expressed her gratitude towards the members of the agency for their courageous efforts in various operations.
She reiterated her government's 'zero-tolerance policy' against militancy and terrorism, citing RAB's role in maintaining national security.
“Our country has successfully managed to prevent major militant activities since the Holey Artisan incident, thanks to the efforts of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, particularly RAB,” she said.
The head of government also acknowledged their achievements in tackling challenges such as illegal arms trade, drugs, extremism, piracy, and deforestation.
She highlighted the successful initiatives to free the Sundarbans from banditry and the rehabilitation efforts for those who surrendered.