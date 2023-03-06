Shirin Bhaban: City corporation declares explosion-hit Dhaka building ‘risky’

Dhaka South City Corporation has declared risky Shirin Bhaban, the building on Mirpur Road, which partially collapsed after an explosion, as the shopkeepers in the area have yet to recover from the shock.

Abdul Al Mamun, the owner of New Model Laundry on the first floor of the building, said he was on his way when the explosion occurred on Sunday morning.

“I don’t know where to move as the building has been declared risky,” Mamun said on Monday. He used to pay Tk 9,000 per month for the shop.

The explosion at the three-storey building near the Science Lab crossing left at least three people dead and 30 others injured.