Woman and two sons were killed during attempted theft in Sirajganj, police say

Police have said a woman and her two sons were murdered during an attempted theft after she caught the person in the act at Sirajganj’s Belkuchi Upazila.
SP Arifur Rahman Mondal on Monday said the suspect confessed to his crime in an initial interrogation after police arrested him within 24 hours of discovering the bodies.
Weaver Ayub Ali aka Sagar, 28, was detained on Sunday night. Son of late Moksed Ali from Ullapara Upazila’s Nandigati village, Ayub is the uncle-in-law of the victim, Raushon Ara, and has a wife and three children.
The bodies of Raushon, 35, and sons Jihad, 10, and Mahin, 3, both identified with a single name, were found in a decomposed state at a home locked from outside in Mobupur village on Saturday. She was the third wife of fisherman Sultan Ali of Ullapara’s Kayra village.
Raushon’s brother Nuruzzaman Jamal filed a murder case against an unnamed suspect as plaintiff.
Raushon made her living by spinning yarns while her elder son, 16-year-old “Russell”, works at a garment factory in Dhaka.
According to SP Arifur’s account, Ayub had borrowed Tk 130,000 from four microcredit agencies but was not able to repay the instalments.
He went to Raushon on Sept 26 to ask for some money as a loan, but could not get anything out of her. He then spotted four trunks at her home and reckoned Raushon had money stashed away.
He went to ask Raushon for money again two days later but failed again and stayed back at her place that night, the police officer said.
Ayub waited until everyone had fallen asleep to grab the key to the chests from the hem of Raushon saree. But she woke up as he opened the boxes and Ayub bashed her head and chest with a stone, he added.
Mahin and Jihad also woke up at different points in his search and he strangled them both to death one after the other, but could not find any valuables or money in the chests, Arifur said.
At dawn, Ayub chained the door from the outside and walked away to return to his normal life thinking no one would find out. Police recovered the stone used to kill Raushon. Ayub was sent to jail on court order on Monday.