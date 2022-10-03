Woman and two sons were killed during attempted theft in Sirajganj, police say

Police have said a woman and her two sons were murdered during an attempted theft after she caught the person in the act at Sirajganj’s Belkuchi Upazila.

SP Arifur Rahman Mondal on Monday said the suspect confessed to his crime in an initial interrogation after police arrested him within 24 hours of discovering the bodies.

Weaver Ayub Ali aka Sagar, 28, was detained on Sunday night. Son of late Moksed Ali from Ullapara Upazila’s Nandigati village, Ayub is the uncle-in-law of the victim, Raushon Ara, and has a wife and three children.

The bodies of Raushon, 35, and sons Jihad, 10, and Mahin, 3, both identified with a single name, were found in a decomposed state at a home locked from outside in Mobupur village on Saturday. She was the third wife of fisherman Sultan Ali of Ullapara’s Kayra village.