    Bangladesh approves draft of Cyber Security Act, 4 offences remain non-bailable

    Accessing critical information illegally, damaging computers or computer systems, cyberterrorism and hacking remain non-bailable

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 28 August 2023, 12:12 PM
    Updated : 28 August 2023, 12:12 PM

    The Cabinet has given its final approval to a draft of the Cyber Security Act that still contains four non-bailable offences -- accessing critical information illegally, damaging computers and computer systems, cyberterrorism and hacking.

    The approval was granted at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her offices on Monday.

    The draft was finalised with a few changes, including alterations to some definitions, said Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain after the meeting. Sections 17, 19, 27 and 33 are non-bailable, but the rest are bailable.

    Section 17 deals with unlawful access to critical information infrastructure, Section 19 deals with damage to computers and computer systems, Section 27 deals with cyberterrorism and Section 33 deals with offences and penalties related to hacking.

    The Cabinet gave its initial approval to the draft law on Aug 7. Law Minister Anisul Huq has already said that this law will be passed in the next month's parliamentary session.

    The Cyber Security Act is to replace the controversial Digital Security Act.

