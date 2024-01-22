Cold wave forces Naogaon schools shut for a day as temperature drops below 10℃

Authorities in Naogaon have suspended primary and secondary school class activities in the district for Monday amid a cold wave that has disrupted daily life.
The decision to close the schools came on Monday as the temperature in the district fell below 10 degrees Celsius, the district’s Primary Education Officer Saidul Islam said.
It has become very difficult for students to go to school during the cold wave, he said.
The authorities will extend the closure notice if the temperature remains below 10 degrees Celsius, Saiful added.
The lowest temperature in the district was 9.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday.
The cold wave has left many of the low-income people helpless as the adverse weather condition has affected their income.
Dense fog has forced motorists to switch on headlights even at daytime with the streets almost deserted.