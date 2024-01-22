    বাংলা

    Cold wave forces Naogaon schools shut for a day as temperature drops below 10℃

    The cold wave has left many of the low-income people helpless as the adverse weather condition has affected their income

    Naogaon Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 Jan 2024, 07:47 PM
    Updated : 21 Jan 2024, 07:47 PM

    Authorities in Naogaon have suspended primary and secondary school class activities in the district for Monday amid a cold wave that has disrupted daily life.

    The decision to close the schools came on Monday as the temperature in the district fell below 10 degrees Celsius, the district’s Primary Education Officer Saidul Islam said.

    It has become very difficult for students to go to school during the cold wave, he said.

    The authorities will extend the closure notice if the temperature remains below 10 degrees Celsius, Saiful added.

    The lowest temperature in the district was 9.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

    The cold wave has left many of the low-income people helpless as the adverse weather condition has affected their income.

    Dense fog has forced motorists to switch on headlights even at daytime with the streets almost deserted.

    RELATED STORIES
    18 businesses fined for rice hoarding in Naogaon amid price hike
    18 businesses fined for hoarding rice in Naogaon
    The authorities also seal off four warehouses during the drives
    A man works outside his house on the fields on the Yamuna floodplains on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India, Nov 9, 2023.
    Cold wave in north India disrupts flights for 4th day
    Weather authorities forecast five more days of fog, with minimum temperatures ranging from 2 degrees Celsius to 5C in New Delhi
    Bangladesh to keep secondary schools shut if temperature drops below 17C amid cold wave
    Secondary schools to close if temperature drops below 17C
    Noting the disruptive effect of an ongoing cold wave, the government orders schools to suspend classes in any district where the temperature below 17 degrees Celcius
    Rain likely as cold wave sweeps over parts of Bangladesh
    Rain likely as Bangladesh shivers in cold wave
    The temperature dropped to 9.6 degrees Celsius in Kishoreganj's Nikli and Chuadanga as dense fog obscured the sun

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024